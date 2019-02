A key part of our routine of scientists is to try to convince the academic community about the validity of our findings and ideas in general. However, sometimes we are on the other side of the tug of war when we are invited to do magazine reviews. Let’s talk about this!



Reviewing is a major responsibility, for which unfortunately we have not received formal training in universities or laboratories. I wrote this article to help young scientists, especially doctoral students and postdocs, who are getting the first invitations to write article review.



To make it easier, I organized my tips based on the questions they ask me most often.



The scientists who work on article review?



This is the term for scientists invited to issue ad hoc opinions on manuscripts submitted for publication in scientific journals. Formerly, it was more common to call them referees; however that term is falling into disuse in many areas. This is because the role of a reviewer is not to judge definitively whether the article will be published or not, but only to give the editor an opinion about the originality and quality of the work (gatekeeping), besides pointing out errors in the scientific content or in the text and make suggestions to improve the work (editing). But whoever hits the hammer at the end is always the editor of the magazine. Therefore, even if a manuscript receives two or three favorable opinions, it can sometimes be rejected, depending on the editor’s judgment. A good editor is not a mere count of votes.



Why did you invite me to work on article review?



In general, scientists recognized by the community as specialists in something, whether a taxon, a phenomenon, an environment or a method, are invited to review manuscripts. Magazine editors preferentially invite the top authorities in each area. Unfortunately, senior scientists are often very busy and receive multiple invitations, so they eventually turn down most of the reviews. Thus, less experienced, but admittedly good, scientists are usually invited.



Doctors and postdocs do most of the reviews. Postdoctors are considered the best reviewers, since they already have good experience in research, writing and revision, they are always well updated in the literature of each area, like to show service, and have much more free time than the seniors. Anyway, think that you may have been chosen because the editor knows your works, because he found articles of yours on the same subject by searching the scientific indexes. Therefore, an invitation to review a manuscript is a form of recognition of its quality as a researcher.

Is it easy to find scientists for an article review?



No. Scientific production worldwide has grown much faster than the number of scientists, so reviewers are missing out on the market. In addition, the work of reviewer is always voluntary, so it depends only on goodwill and community spirit. Considering that many of the best journals are no longer in the hands of scientific societies, but rather in the hands of large multinational publishers, it is even disgusting to have to work for free for those who are going to profit absurdly with the article (even more so with the abusive prices they have been charged lately). The reviewer, in most cases, does not even gain access to the final version of the work that he himself has helped to improve.



What should be the tone of an article review?



Avoid personal comments, jokes or, worse, irony. Go straight to the point, bluntly. Point out anything that is bad, but be sure to praise what is good. Do not be afraid to support a job well done! A good reviewer is not the one who wrecks every manuscript he picks up, like a rabid dog, but rather the one who can do a critical reading, separate good science, bad science and pseudoscience, and point out ways to improve a job. Also remember that a review made on the thighs or aggressive burns your own movie as a professional. The scientific community is a very small world, where its greatest asset is its reputation.



Where do I start my article review?



Well, there are several things to consider in a review. Begin by reading the information on the scope of the journal and the instructions for authors (usually available on the website) and the review form (now online). This form will give you a good idea of ​​the points that the magazine considers important. Evaluate the manuscript, keeping in mind these guidelines and your professional values.



How do I finish my article review?



Finish listing your major and minor criticisms and suggestions. The main ones are those that you think should necessarily be complied with because they are related to mistakes made by the author, which can’t happen at all. Secondaries are suggestions that could be accepted or not, and generally refer to things you would do differently for some reason or other. If the journal allows, you can also include the original file with your detailed comments and a few minor corrections.

Be critical, but also positive. Peer review serves not only to prevent pseudo-science or gatekeeping, but mainly to improve the quality of truly scientific articles (editing). Article review is one of the pillars of science, so take this task very seriously.