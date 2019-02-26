Look: Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky's new girlfriend is a hot brunette bombshell

Bears

February 26, 2019

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky just wrapped up his breakout campaign in the NFL, leading his team to the playoffs, and that’s apparently made him a hot commodity on the dating market.

Trubisky, after all, is only 24 years of age. He’s a good looking guy, who is in great shape, and he quarterbacks one of the best teams in the NFL. The Bears are building something great in Chicago, and Trubisky is a major piece of the puzzle.

As such, he’s attracting the attention of females in the Chicago area and elsewhere. Trubisky is now dating Hillary Gallagher, a student at Florida State University, which we learned via her Instagram account. Check out some photos of her.

 

