Meet Jada Crawley - NBA Player Chris Paul's Wife and Mother Of His Two Children

Jada Crawley, Chris Paul’s wife was born on February 16, 1984 in North Carolina. She attended Wake Forest University where she met her husband Chris Paul during a basketball tournament. The couple started dating sometime in 2003 and tied the knot on September 10, 2011.

The gorgeous Jada Crawley and the NBA star Chris Paul have two adorable children together. Their first child Christopher Emmanuel Paul II. was born on May 23, 2009. They welcomed their daughter Camryn Alexis Paul on August 16, 2012.

Chris Paul’s Wife Jada Crawley Is Beautiful Inside Out

MVP Chris Paul is one of the luckiest guys to have been found the beautiful Jada Crawley as the love of his life. The sweet couple’s love sparked when they both attended Wake Forest University. 2019 marks their 16 years of togetherness and their bonding is growing strong each year.

Jada Crawley is not only a supportive wife but also a loving mother of two beautiful children. Her Instagram is full of pictures of her adorable children. From all that we can collect from her social media, her children are her first priority. She can be seen spending most of her time with her son Christopher and daughter Camryn. From beach holiday to Chris’ tournament, she loves to spend her time with her children in every way possible.

Jada Crawley, Chris Paul’s wife loves to spend time with her children Christopher and Camryn.

Fashionista Mom And Wife: Jada Crawley

One thing we cannot miss sharing is that Jada Crawley is a super fashionista! Paul family has a fashionable wife and a mother. She is one of those women who can pull off anything she wears. It seems like she keeps herself updated with fashion and glamour. Her fashion statement is what we need to look for next time we step out of the house.

Jada not only presents herself fashionable but also makes people around her look stunning. She also actively works on Chris Paul Family foundation. The gorgeous Jada has successfully held three Prom Dress Giveaway as part of the foundation’s philanthropic work. Since 2015, she has been hosting the event in her hometown and making the best out of the young girls for their most awaited day of their high school.

Jada Crawley has been living an influential life sharing happiness with the people around her. She lives by giving back to society and being the reason for others happiness. She is great as a mother, wife and moreover as a person.