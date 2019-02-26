Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Blake Griffin

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Blake Griffin

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Blake Griffin

By February 26, 2019

By: |

Feb 25, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) looks to take a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) forward Thaddeus Young (21) and guard Darren Collison (2) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Blake Griffin – Detroit (vs Indiana)

20 points, 5 3PT, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal

A big triple-double from Griffin pushed the Pistons past the Pacers.

 

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home