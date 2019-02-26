Second 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Officially Revealed

Last week, WWE announced that Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg and X-Pac, collectively known as Degeneration-X, will be the first inductees into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class.

Coming on the heels of the first inductee announcement, CBS Sports is reporting WWE legend and former Intercontinental Champion The Honky Tonk Man will be the next name inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class.

“He’s cool, he’s cocky, he’s bad, and on WrestleMania 35 weekend, he’ll also become a WWE Hall of Famer,” reads the CBS report. “The Honky Tonk Man will join legendary faction D-Generation X on Saturday, April 6 in Brooklyn, New York, as the second member of the 2019 Hall of Fame class.”

Honky Tonk Man, real name Wayne Farris, commented to CBS Sports on the Hall of Fame induction, admitting, “WWE is the place to be. For me, it’s the only place I have ever wanted to be. It’s the place that if I’m ready to finish up, that’s where I want to be. It’s home for me because I have so many fond memories of everything that has been accomplished by WWE and from what I’ve accomplished myself. It wasn’t me alone, it was a huge team effort.

“That is what’s amazing and what is so great about being part of the WWE,” Farris added. “The door is open to you and it’s up to you if you want to walk through it. I look back on everything and for some unknown reason, everything has a meaning. The timing, everything about this year in the 2019 Hall of Fame, everything was lining up perfectly. I never dreamed it was going to happen and would tell people that it’s something I don’t think about every day of my life. But to be able to be part of this, it’s hard to explain.”

