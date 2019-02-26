Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Michael Connelly

The HOVG Podcast: Michael Connelly

Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Michael Connelly

By February 26, 2019

By: |


This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Michael Connelly.

The New York Times bestselling author talks to the boys about his return to journalism in the form of his podcast “Murder Book, how he nabbed Vin Scully for his hit Amazon show “Bosch”, that time he and his buddies took over George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa and, lastly, answers the age-old question “does dude REALLY name some of his characters after former Major Leaguers?”

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Conversation With My Hero: Broadcaster Vin Scully 

Crime writer Michael Connelly has a special way of saying gooddbye to Vin Scully

Michael Connelly To Release True Crime Podcast “Murder Book”

MICHAEL’S BOOKS

 WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

4hr

Mets 4hr ago

Noah Syndergaard made his spring debut against the Houston Astros today in West Palm Beach and pitched two scoreless innings in what (…)

More Hall of Very Good
Home