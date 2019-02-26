The HOVG Podcast: Michael Connelly

By: The Hall of Very Good | February 26, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Michael Connelly.

The New York Times bestselling author talks to the boys about his return to journalism in the form of his podcast “Murder Book, how he nabbed Vin Scully for his hit Amazon show “Bosch”, that time he and his buddies took over George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa and, lastly, answers the age-old question “does dude REALLY name some of his characters after former Major Leaguers?”

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Conversation With My Hero: Broadcaster Vin Scully

Crime writer Michael Connelly has a special way of saying gooddbye to Vin Scully

Michael Connelly To Release True Crime Podcast “Murder Book”

MICHAEL’S BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.