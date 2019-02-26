Hoops Manifesto

The NBA Stopper Rankings: February Update

The NBA Stopper Rankings: February Update

Hoops Manifesto

The NBA Stopper Rankings: February Update

By February 26, 2019

By: |

Dec 31, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and guard Terrance Ferguson (23) during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 122-102. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like every other day a new stat comes out to try to help us all understand the game of basketball a little better than we did the day before.  So, in that vein, The Hoops Manifesto introduces it’s NBA Stopper Rankings – a different sort of defensive ranking system for NBA players.

When you boil it right down to its essence, what is the goal of an NBA team on defense?  It’s to prevent the opponent from scoring.  And the ways that a team can achieve that goal is by: rebounding an opponent’s errant shot, blocking an opponent’s shot attempt, stealing the ball from the opponent, or drawing an offensive foul from the opponent.  That is what The Hoops Manifesto’s NBA Stopper Rankings are all about – discovering which players in the league are best at ending an opponent’s offensive possession.
(Since big men have more opportunities to rack up many of the stats we are tracking, we’ve also including a Top Five Guard ranking)

 

Overall Top 20

Rank Last Boards Steals Blocks Charges Total Stops
1 6 Andre Drummond 550 92 96 1 739
2 1 Joel Embiid 594 32 105 1 732
3 7 Giannis Antetokounmpo 569 77 80 1 727
4 4 Rudy Gobert 538 53 128 1 720
5 5 DeAndre Jordan 593 36 63 2 694
6 8 Nikola Vucevic 562 58 69 0 689
7 6 Karl-Anthony Towns 494 53 101 2 650
8 10 Russell Westbrook 500 111 23 3 637
9 2 Anthony Davis 441 74 115 3 633
10 13 Hassan Whiteside 445 38 110 0 593
11 16 Nikola Jokic 459 83 37 3 582
12 9 Marc Gasol 422 65 67 18 572
13 17 Paul George 389 129 26 3 547
14 11 Jusuf Nurkic 396 58 88 0 542
15 15 Ben Simmons 400 76 43 0 519
16 20 Tobias Harris 438 42 28 0 508
17 18 Kevin Durant 379 46 71 3 499
18 14 Deandre Ayton 404 44 50 0 498
19 NR Jarrett Allen 363 34 94 0 491
20 NR Myles Turner 300 39 145 0 484


Top Five Guards

Rank Last Boards Steals Blocks Charges Total Stops
1 1 Russell Westbrook 500 111 23 3 637
2 2 Ben Simmons 400 76 43 0 519
3 3 James Harden 313 118 42 2 475
4 NR Luka Doncic 334 57 15 6 412
5 5 Jrue Holiday 236 99 52 2 389

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home