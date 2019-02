Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Dallas Baptist at Baylor — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston State at Texas — Longhorn Network 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Miami (FL) at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Alabama at South Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Akron at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Washington at URI — ESPN+/Cox New England, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Ball State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Providence at Butler — FS1, 7 p.m.

Dayton at UMass — NESNplus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Temple at Memphis — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina — Raycom, 9 p.m.

Arkansas at Kentucky — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

New Mexico at San Jose State — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southeast)/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: A-10 Tipoff — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019 — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Basketball Report — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Kennesaw State at Liberty — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Hampton at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Penn — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Radford at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Longwood at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

UConn at Wichita State — SNY, 7:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Round of 16: Leg 2, BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, TX

Houston Dynamo vs. CD Guastatoya — Yahoo, 7:55 p.m.

Round of 16: Leg 2, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto FC vs. Independiente FC — Yahoo, 7:55 p.m.

Round of 16: Leg 2, Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, Mexico

Tigres UANL vs. Deportivo Saprissa — Yahoo, 9:55 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 28

Cardiff City vs. Everton — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Newcastle United vs. Burnley — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Gold Rush — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 5: Stop the Slice — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Advisor Round Trip: Sandestin — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: MacDonald vs. Lawler — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Spring Training

Detroit vs. New York Mets (SS) — MLB Network/SNY, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Oakland — Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

San Diego vs. Milwaukee — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Texas vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coveage)

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at New York — Fox Sports Florida/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Toronto — TNT/NBC Sports Boston/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver — TNT/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)\

NBA G League

Lakeland Magic at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Austin Spurs at Agua Caliente Clippers — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Canton Charge — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Philadelphia — NBCSN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at New York Islanders — Sportsnet West/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington — TSN5/RDS2/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/NBC Sports California/NESN, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit — TSN2/RDS/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg — Fox Sports North/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Florida at Arizona — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Nashville at St. Louis/Florida at Arizona and Dallas at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Florida at Arizona and Dallas at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Dallas at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Coupe de France

Quarterfinal

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Dijon FCO — beIN Sports, 3:05 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN (The Final Days on NBCSN), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Antoine Walker — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Sports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Dubai Duty Free Championships/Brazil Open: 1st and 2nd Rounds — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Center Court: ATP/WTA (Abierto Mexicano) & ATP (Brasil Open) — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)