Was Rapper Iggy Azalea Jimmy Butler's Girlfriend Or Just A Rumor?

Rapper Iggy Azalea was spotted beside NBA player Jimmy Butler in a parking lot in Malibu. There were rumors that these two are dating. However, Iggy Azalea explained that they are just good friends and nothing more.

Iggy went on Instagram and stated that there is no romance between them and requested people to stop saying every single man standing next to her is someone she is dating with.

Jimmy Butler and Iggy Azalea Together

Jimmy Butler and Iggy Azalea were having a normal conversation standing next to each other. As they both were single at that time, the picture surfaced out and rumors started to begin. Many questions were raised regarding their relationship status.

The 28-year-old Australian rapper was on her casual dress with a white T-shirt and ripped denim and Jimmy Butler was on his black Jogger and T-shirt. It was reported that they had lunch together and were enjoying each others company. They both were smiling and having a sweet conversation in the parking lot. So many people thought that these two are actually dating and began to create a story.

Iggy Azalea Shuts Down Dating Rumors

As Iggy Azalea and Jimmy Butler were spotted together, Many people raised the question whether they are dating or not. Later Iggy explained on her Instagram stories that there is no romance between them. She wrote on her Instagram story stating “Can we please stop saying every man who is single you see me standing next to is someone I’m on date with. S**t is super corny and annoying. The whole things gives me crazy anxiety and makes me feel like I Can’t have normal in passing conversation with people because everything ends up being some story for social media.” She also mentioned it as being destructive.

Rapper Tyga Hit Up Iggy Azalea

There was another funny incident. When Iggy tweeted a tweet about her being single Rapper Tyga hit her up. It was reported that Tyga made her sure that he’s ready for the relationship and waiting for her if she decides or not she wants to date him.

Jimmy Butler and Iggy Azalea Past Relationship

Jimmy was rumored to be dating Charmaine Piula back in 2015. And then he was alleged to be dating Shay Mitchell in 2016. However, Butler hasn’t spoken anything about his dating rumors.

Iggy Azalea has been linked with many famous celebrities in past. On the Long list of her boyfriend, Hefe Wine, ASAP Rock, Nick Young, Quavo are some of the famous people.