WWE News: Tag Title Match Set For 'Fastlane', Backstage Video Of Roman Reigns' Raw Return, John Cena Comments On Reigns

WWE has announced that the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks, will have their first title defense against the team of Nia Jax and Tamina at WWE Fastlane next month.

The announcement of the match came on Raw this week after Bayley was able to defeat Nia Jax in a singles match when Tamina attempted to interfere in the bout but was thwarted by Sasha Banks on the outside.

The Tag Team Title match joins previously announced PPV matches including Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title and The Usos defending their Smackdown Tag Team Titles against The Miz and Shane McMahon.

Video Of Roman Reigns’ Raw Return

Following Roman Reigns’ emotional return to WWE Raw this week, during which The Big Dog revealed he is in remission from leukemia and will be returning to the Raw roster, WWE released the following video featuring Reigns talking about what it feels like to be returning to his WWE family.

Reigns admitted that he had been waiting for his Raw return moment for a long time, and that he was so excited, so nervous and so emotional, that he hopes his speech came off alright. Reigns added that the moment was cool because he was able to show WWE fans, through action, how much better he is doing since announcing his leukemia battle.

EXCLUSIVE: It was an incredible night for @WWERomanReigns as he returned to #RAW and felt nothing but love from the entire @WWEUniverse! pic.twitter.com/GAu3SrDbIU — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2019

Cena Comments On Reigns Return

Following Roman Reigns’ return to WWE this week, numerous superstars took to Twitter to comment on The Big Dog’s return, and former WWE Champion John Cena, who is currently off WWE TV filming a new movie, commented on Reigns’ return with the following Tweet.

Real superheroes exist. Back and with strength and purpose! It’s your yard Roman. Your time is most certainly NOW! https://t.co/jEBDtQm39W — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 26, 2019

As noted, Reigns returned to TV and got physical following a No DQ match featuring Dean Ambrose vs Drew McIntyre. While Seth Rollins already has a WrestleMania opponent set as he will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title, matches for Rollins and Reigns have yet to be announced for the upcoming Fastlane PPV.