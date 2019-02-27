Can the Warriors Overcome the Magic's Defense

The Golden State Warriors will face a tough challenge when they head to Orlando to face the Magic. At first glance, this game appears to be yet another blip on the Warrior’s inevitable road to a third consecutive NBA title. However, for those of you expecting a lopsided snoozer, think again. The Orlando Magic have been playing the NBA’s best defense in the month of February with a rating of 100.7.

While the Warriors will always be heavy favorites, the Magic may be the sneaky pick here. Basketball fans who like to participate in NBA betting shouldn’t dismiss the Magic.

Looking Back At The Last Matchup

The Magic nearly upset the Warriors in the Oracle Arena on November 26th. It took all of Kevin Durant’s 49 points to claw back from a 14-point third quarter deficit and survive, 116-100. Durant’s numbers were a bit deceiving. Aaron Gordon did an admirable job in the first half, limiting him to just 11 inefficient points before leaving at halftime due to back pain.

Quite a lot has changed since that point in time. For one, the Warriors were without both Steph Curry and DeMarcus Cousins. The Magic have improved through the subtractions of Jerian Grant, Jonathon Simmons and the rookie play of Mo Bamba. In their places, Isaiah Briscoe, Wesley Iwundu and Khem Brich have been upgrades in spurts.

Will Fatigue Play a Role?

The Warriors will meet the Magic 24 hours after facing off with the Heat in Miami, and could bring some tired legs into the Amway Center if Erik Spoelstra’s squad can give them a run for their money. Boogie will get a rest against Miami and will be a go against Orlando.

Led by Curry’s 28.4 ppg, and Durant’s 27.0 ppg, the Warriors will set off fireworks early and often. Even Klay Thompson has regained his elite long-distance stroke, approaching 40% for the season after a sluggish start.

The 43-17 West-leading squad lead the league in points (118.8), assists (29.6), assists to turnover (2.6/1), effective field goal percentage (56.2%), and blocks (6.6). They are lethal in fast-break scoring (19.6, 2nd), and deadly from the perimeter (3rd in FGM).

Prediction Time

The Magic won’t be able to keep pace with the Warriors if this game turns into a shootout. However, if Orlando can use their superior defense to slow down Golden State and turn this into a low-scoring grind, then the home team may just be able to pull off the upset of a champs, who will be on the second leg of a back-to-back.

I’m feeling frisky and picking the Magic, 92-87.