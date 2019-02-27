Cardinals GM addresses possibility of trading Josh Rosen, opening door to draft Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals selected quarterback Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to be the team’s franchise signal caller for years to come — or at least that was the plan.

But it was the old regime — spearheaded by former head coach Steve Wilks — that elected to take Rosen, rather than Kliff Kingsbury and his staff. And Rosen had a poor rookie campaign, although it’s interesting to point out he was playing behind an awful offensive line, with few weapons in the passing game to throw to, so it’s hard to evaluate his play.

Still, it’s hard to overlook that Kingsbury worked with Murray at Texas A&M, and the Oklahoma product could be the perfect fit in his “air raid” offense, making plays with his arm and his legs. As such, there’s been a lot of talk about if the Cardinals will take Murray with the first overall pick in this year’s draft, while electing to trade Rosen away.

General manager Steve Keim was asked about it by reporters at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday, and he sure didn’t seem to shoot down that talk.

#Cardinals GM Steve Keim on Josh Rosen being the team's QB: "He is right now, for sure.” Just as a test, go to your significant other right now and say "We're together right now, for sure." See how that plays. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 27, 2019

Steve Keim sounded less emphatic about Rosen. Asked if he’s the QB, GM responded “he is, right now” — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) February 27, 2019

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick sure seems to believe the team will trade Rosen and draft Murray (as do we).

This morning, Cardinals GM Steve Keim said Josh Rosen is the team's quarterback "for now." What does that mean?@LRiddickESPN told us he believes it's "more probable than not" that the Cardinals will trade Josh Rosen and draft Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/4EI6w7vxrU — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) February 27, 2019

The writing is on the wall. If the Cardinals can get a decent offer for Rosen, the best move may be to draft Murray, especially since they’re essentially starting over during this rebuild. The team needs a spark to ignite its players and fans — and Murray figures to provide that.