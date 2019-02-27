How To Watch El Clasico Live Stream 2019 Online - Real Madrid vs Barcelona

The biggest game in 2019 is about to begin as Real Madrid is about to take on Barcelona in the El Clasico – Copa Del Rey semi-finals in the leg 2. For the fans all over the world, a warm welcome to El Classico where you will witness an epic rivalry. Since ages, the teams are rivals of each other. Even in 2019, the fight is clearly on the rise of expansion between the two. For sports fans all over the world, they can grab their tickets, visit the stadium and watch this match. However, people who like to watch soccer matches online, we have got the Best Official Channels to Watch El Clasico Online.

But, before that, let’s give you a brief idea about El Clasico. In 2019, Barcelona is trying their best to win the Champions League. They are facing their biggest rival team that is looking in sublime form.

The match is about to take place at the Camp Nou on the night of Wednesday which will be a key game for Barca team. Why? Because the month of February has always been tough for the Barcelona team. Players have gone through some ups, downs and the star player Lionel Messi is suffering from frequent injuries.

Of course, you don’t want your star player to get injured and lose your game against Real Madrid. Still, as per reports, Lionel Messi is said to be fit and can play the upcoming match against Real Madrid.

Coming down to Real Madrid, they have been in sublime form. All their players are looking good form and will look to beat Barcelona team.

Wondering about the Best Official Channels to Watch El Clasico Online? Let’s move ahead and unwrap each channel one by one.

Event El Clasico 2019 Date 27th February 2019 Time 3 PM ET Venue Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Teams Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Stream Watch Here

Best official channels to watch El Clasico live streaming free online

Out of every single possible channel and streaming services, we have picked the best ones for you. Indeed it took a bit of hard work, research but after all the pain, we are about to deliver the best ones to you.

1. beIN Sports Connect

If you reside in the regions of USA, Canada or the even the Middle East, beIN Sports Connect is the number one option. With beIN sports connect, you don’t really need a cable connection.

Just choose a compatible device and have an Internet connection to watch El Classico online. What’s more? beIN Sports Connect is absolutely and one of the Best Official Channels to Watch El Clasico Online.

2. TV3

Belong to the regions of Spain? Take a look at the TV3 official streaming channel. Using the TV3 channel, you can effortlessly stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid from your home’s comfort.

Also, you won’t find much lag between transmission if you use a good speed net connection. Therefore, opt for a good device along with a faster connection and you will effortlessly stream El Clasico Online.

3. Live Soccer TV

Coming into the list of top 3, Live Soccer TV is one of the Best Official Channels to Watch El Clasico Online. The app is freely available on the play store where you can watch the complete match of El Clasico.

Also, Live Soccer TV delivers good quality streaming and is compatible with almost every single latest device.

4. FuboTV

Starting their journey as a complete sports streaming service, FuboTV has come a really long way. They are specialized in delivering sports streaming and is doing the same for many years.

The package starts from $44.99 per month which gives you access to 75+ channels. Also, if you can increase your package pricing, you can have access to more list of channels and features.

For people who don’t want to spend money upfront, they can opt for a 7-Days Free Trial. After testing the service, they can go ahead and purchase the subscription plan.

5. PlayStation Vue

Despite its branding, PlayStation Vue has gone way ahead to become one of the Best Official Channels to Watch El Clasico Online.

The Access package starts with $45 per month where you get access to 13 sports channels. Every channel is streamed in high quality and you won’t find an issue in entire match watching experience.

It even offers a 5-Days trial period for customer’s satisfaction. Being a customer, you can test PlayStation Vue’s streaming and if you like, you can move forward to buy their premium plans.

Also, the company delivers Sports pack with which you can access exclusive soccer matches from your home’s comfort.

6. YouTube TV

At pricing of $40 per month, YouTube TV delivers a whopping list of 70 channels. Out of which, 15 channels are solely dedicated to sports matches.

It covers different networks such as Big Four Networks, Cable Networks, Sports Networks and even College Network. Probably, one of the Best Official Channels to Watch El Clasico Online if you want to cut off cable connection.

Still, YouTube TV doesn’t give a free trial period. Therefore, you will need to research well and then think about whether to choose YouTube TV or not.

7. Eleven Sports

The El Classico match is being telecast on Eleven Sports for the audience in the UK. Real Madrid will take on their longtime Nemesis, Barcelona. Fans in the UK, who like to watch the Spanish football had no coverage for watching the league as it was included in the Eleven Sports package earlier. There are two options for subscribers, 5.99 per month which works out to 71.88 annually. And 59.99 annually which works out to 4.99 a month Eleven sports is compatible with the latest Android and iOS devices.

8. Xumo

If you don’t want to spend your money on paid streaming channels, Xumo is a better option for you. It comes with some really good list of channels Using Xumo, you can stream the entire El Clasico without an issue.

All you need is a good speed internet connection and a compatible device to stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid Match.

What’s more? Xumo delivers an on-demand video streaming option that can help in the streaming match as per your likings.

9. El Classico live stream on Reddit

You can also watch the El Classico match on Reddit. Fans can log on to Reddit and search for the redditsoccer. It’s a community forum where people post live streaming links of the soccer matches around the world. You can select the El Classico link and enjoy watching the thrilling encounter.

More Channel listings

Let’s check out different Countries streaming channels for El Clasico 2019 below.

Australia: Radio Barca

Austria: DAZN

Brazil: ESPN Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil

United Kingdom: Eleven Sports 2 UK

United States: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Conclusion

We have done the hard work for you and have brought the Best Official Channels to Watch El Clasico Online. Although some of them are free, you must look at premium ones too for quality streaming.

As of now, a few hours are left for the epic El Clasico to start and you can do one good thing. Choose your preferable Online Channel, either paid or free and go ahead to stream the entire El Clasico in a much passionate manner.