There have been a lot of rumors circulating about trade talk heating up between the Giants and other NFL teams, surrounding the potential acquisition of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but it appears that the talk is nothing more than whispers — at least according to the team’s general manager.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman was asked about the subject by reporters on Wednesday, and he shut it down pretty quick, citing that the team’s decision to give him a new deal last summer indicated that he’s in their future plans.

“We didn’t sign Odell to trade him,” Gettleman said, via USA Today’s Art Stapleton. “That’s all I have to say about that.”

Dave Gettleman opens his presser at Combine repeating this: “We didn’t sign Odell to trade him … that’s all I have to say about that.” pic.twitter.com/CBxQZQu5Kz — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 27, 2019

Gettleman’s expression says it all, which is why we embedded the photo, in addition to the quote. He’s clearly sick and tired of fielding the OBJ questions.

That being said, it still doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t trade OBJ if they’re blown away by an offer. Gettleman didn’t completely shut the door on a potential move. What we believe this all means is that they’ve talked to a few teams — 49ers probably being in the mix, and maybe the Patriots — and didn’t get the offer they were hoping for. But if they can get a first-round draft pick, and maybe another mid-rounder — say a third — don’t be shocked if he’s moved at some point leading up to the NFL Draft. The time between the Scouting Combine and the draft is when trade talk heats up, so stay tuned.