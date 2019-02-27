Look: Steph Curry's beautiful mom Sonya shows off twerk skills

Warriors star Steph Curry is a two-time MVP, but he’s not the only famous one in the family — not by a longshot.

His brother, Seth, is finally beginning to develop, and he plays an integral role on the Trail Blazers. Not only that, their father, Dell, was one of the best perimeter shootings of his generation, and he’s a legend in the Charlotte area.

But let’s not forget about the mama bear.

Sonya Curry, Dell’s wife, helped create both Seth and Steph, and she’s often seen supporting them at their games. She also has some game herself. Check out her recently draining a half-court shot — with one hand! — like a boss.

Let me find out my girl Sonya Curry got skillz!!! pic.twitter.com/0WwEWgJt8b — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 16, 2019

And the celebration that followed was even better. Check out this awesome display of twerking.

Apparently I missed the twerking part of Sonya Curry hitting that halfcourt shot during all star weekend pic.twitter.com/D3FoROPEyD — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 26, 2019

Mama Curry has some serious moves.