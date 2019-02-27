Man falls through roof in middle of high school wrestling match (Video)

One of the craziest, most improbable things we’ve seen at a high school sporting event this year took place earlier this week, and you’re going to have to see it to believe it.
It happened when a wrestling tournament was going on at Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, and entailed a man falling through the ceiling in the middle of a match, as you can see below.
Apparently, the 19-year-old man was on the roof at the time, when he went to retrieve a cell phone from a friend, according to Sarah Nelson of the Gainesville Sun. As he moved to get it, he fell through the ceiling, and ended in the gym.
