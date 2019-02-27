Mets to teach Brandon Nimmo how to cook after he got food poisoning from maing chicken

It’s been said that baseball scouts believe they can develop position players and teach them to hit and field, as long as they have solid speed and the right measurables.

As it relates to Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo, well, he’s already a solid hitter and fielder, and can run the bases well, but the team wants to teach him how to do something completely different to help improve his play on the field.

They want to give him cooking lessons.

(No, seriously.)

Nimmo apparently ate undercooked chicken that he made himself, which resulted in him getting food poisoning. He ended up missing Wednesday’s Grapefruit League game due to it, and the team is taking action, by teaching him how to cook.

Nimmo hit a solid .263 — showing a good eye at the plate, drawing 80 walks in 433 at-bats — in his 2018 campaign. It was essentially his breakout season, and the team expects big things from him this season. First, he’ll need to learn how to cook properly.