Rodney Hood crashes into rapper Jadakiss, beer spills everywhere (Video)

Fans sit courtside to have a great view of the action during games, but sometimes they can be a bit too close for comfort.

Given how close they are to the action, fans are often instructed to keep food and drink out of their hands. Instead, they’re told to place those items under their seat.

Jadakiss, a well-known rapper, learned that lesson during Wednesday’s Trail Blazers-Celtics game. He was seated courtside at TD Garden in the second quarter of the contest, when Rodney Hood came flying toward him, attempting to save a loose ball. Hood landed on Jadakiss and a few other people, causing the rapper’s beer to spill all over himself.

It’s likely that Jadakiss will remember to leave the beer under his seat next time.