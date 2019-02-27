Sixers' are getting Justin Patton back at the right time

The Sixers have injury concerns with their big men, but at least Justin Patton has the opportunity to help out.

Lose two, gain one. Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers have had some injury struggles on their squad. Just last week, it was announced that their All-Star big man Joel Embiid was going to miss some time due to knee tendinitis. Embiid was given a week off, with the chance to get re-evaluated this week. Unfortunately, his re-evaluation was postponed to Saturday, and Embiid will miss his fourth straight game for the Sixers.

To make matters worse, Embiid’s backup Boban Marjanovic suffered a knee injury of his own just this past Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. It looked like it was going to be the worst-case scenario at first, but it turns out that Boban should be OK. Marjanovic is expected to be re-evaluated in five-to-seven days.

Two center’s out in a matter of one week is far from ideal. But at least the Sixers will gain one guy, with the loss of these two. For the first time this year, Sixers’ center Justin Patton could make his debut. If you can remember, the Sixers acquired Patton along with Jimmy Butler when they made an exchange with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patton was still nursing his injury all of this time, but now he’s ready to come back.

What to expect with Justin Patton

The #sixers have recalled Justin Patton from the Delaware Blue Coats. He will be with the team in Oklahoma City for Thursday's game. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) February 27, 2019

Although Patton will be with the team this Thursday against Oklahoma City, there’s no word yet about whether he will get some significant playing time or not. With Jonah Bolden and Amir Johnson still around, Brett Brown has some interesting decisions that he has to make. My best guess would be that Patton sees quite a few minutes, but hardly has enough time to make an impact.

Being that Patton missed so much time, and barely got to get familiar with the Sixers, there’s no real reason to give him too many minutes right off the bat. Let him get his feet wet, but don’t give him too many minutes right now. The Sixers are still trying to get their chemistry right after so many sudden changes in the lineups.