WWE News: Spoilers For Next Week's 'Raw', Update On Roman Reigns' 'WrestleMania' Status, Matt Hardy Reveals Return Goal

After making their WWE TV returns on Raw this week, Roman Reigns and Batista are scheduled to appear on Raw next week taking place in Philadelphia, reports PWInsider.

As noted, WWE is also advertising that Triple H will respond to Batista’s actions on next week’s show, so it looks like their angle will be furthered next Monday night.

In related news, WrestleVotes is reporting WWE is still trying to figure out where to book Roman Reigns on the WrestleMania 35 card, and the company is also deliberating plans for John Cena at the big PPV this year. “Chatting with a source this AM regarding WrestleMania,” reads the WrestleVotes Tweet. “WWE is now figuring out where to slot Roman Reigns on the card, with multiple options on the table. Along with Reigns, John Cena’s matchup is also still in discussion. Many different roads they can travel down. Lots in play.”

As noted, it was Reigns himself who made the call to return to WWE TV, and it appears as if The Big Dog reached out to Vince McMahon sometime last week to inform him that he is in cancer remission and wanted to return to TV. Vince then made the announcement via Twitter that Reigns would be returning on Raw this week, so WWE has had to adjust plans going forward to account for the returning former Universal Champion.

Matt Hardy Reveals Return Goal

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live saw the surprise return of Matt Hardy, and he teamed up with his brother Jeff to defeat the team of Sheamus and Cesaro, The Bar.

Hardy Tweeted about his WWE TV return, and indicated he and his brother Jeff are looking to win the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, as he noted he seeks to “procure” the gold.

Several weeks ago, WWE optioned the third year on The Hardy Boyz’s contracts, keeping the brothers in the company until 2020.

As for their characters going forward, it looks like they will be working a hybrid of their Team Extreme characters and their new Woken characters, as Jeff Hardy continues to wear the face paint, and during Matt’s return on Smackdown, he flashed the V1 hand gesture and did the “delete” gesture.