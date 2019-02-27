Wednesday Grab Bag 2.27

Welcome back to the Grab Bag. As I’m sure you’re aware, none of the suggestions I had last week for trades came to fruition. I know you read this, GMJR, so first of all – how dare you?
Anyway, since we last spoke, the Pens took the first period off against the Sharks, sum of all fears happened in the Eagles stadium and despite our little brothers going for broke, the Pens took care of business in Lumbus.
They also shipped Tanner Pearson to Vancover for Erik Gudbranson and J.S. Dea to Florida for Chris Wideman. They’re bad trades, Bront.
So, with all that in mind, the Penguins are in the second wild card spot in the east and somehow only five points off the division lead. The season hinges on a razor’s edge. Buckle up for 19 games of hell.
Let’s get into it.
The Good
“Mom’s Spaghetti?” Nah, Seth Jones’ mom was ready to drop bombs.
A Storm Surge at NC State? Sign me up.
Growing the sport is crucial and the Black Girls Hockey Club has a damn cool story.
The Bad
Daniel Carcillo’s mission and struggles are no secret anymore. However, he made it clear that while the Blackhawks may not be actively undermining him, they aren’t helping either.
You’re in first place, you spoiled babies. Grow up.
For being someone that wants head contact gone, I also realize a defenseman that is 6’9″(nice), is going to make contact simply because that’s how numbers work. Didn’t stop Evander Kane from filling his diaper.
The Ugly
BLOG BOYS IN THE BUILDING!
Standings
Now that we are into 2019, this section now includes the wild card races. In the interest of fairness (and my sanity) the four teams in the race for wild card will be included. Full standings can be found here.
Metropolitian
|GP
|Wins
|Losses
|OT
|Points
|NYI
|62
|36
|19
|7
|79
|WSH
|64
|36
|21
|7
|79
|CAR
|63
|34
|23
|6
|74
Atlantic
|GP
|Wins
|Losses
|OT
|Points
|TB
|63
|48
|11
|4
|100
|BOS
|63
|37
|17
|9
|83
|TOR
|62
|38
|20
|4
|80
Wild Card – Eastern Conference
|GP
|Wins
|Losses
|OT
|Points
|WC1
|MTL
|64
|34
|23
|7
|75
|WC2
|PIT
|63
|33
|22
|8
|74
|CBJ
|62
|35
|24
|3
|73
|PHI
|63
|30
|26
|7
|67
|BUF
|63
|29
|26
|8
|66
Central
|GP
|Wins
|Losses
|OT
|Points
|NSH
|66
|37
|24
|5
|79
|WPG
|63
|37
|22
|4
|78
|STL
|63
|34
|23
|6
|74
Pacific
|GP
|Wins
|Losses
|OT
|Points
|CGY
|63
|40
|16
|7
|87
|SJ
|64
|37
|19
|8
|82
|VGK
|64
|33
|26
|5
|71
Wild Card – Western Conference
|GP
|Wins
|Losses
|OT
|Points
|WC1
|MIN
|64
|31
|27
|6
|68
|WC2
|DAL
|63
|31
|27
|5
|67
|COL
|63
|27
|24
|12
|66
|ARI
|63
|30
|28
|5
|65
|VAN
|63
|27
|28
|8
|62
Player Statistics
Points
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Nikita Kucherov
|TB
|63
|30
|71
|101
|Patrick Kane
|CHI
|62
|39
|54
|93
|Connor McDavid
|EDM
|58
|32
|53
|85
|Nathan MacKinnon
|COL
|62
|32
|48
|80
|Johnny Gaudreau
|CGY
|63
|30
|50
|80
Save Percentage
|Goalie
|Team
|GP
|Save Percentage
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|TB
|39
|.930
|Robin Lehner
|NYI
|35
|.930
|Thomas Greiss
|NYI
|31
|.928
|Jack Campbell
|LA
|23
|.927
|Ben Bishop
|DAL
|36
|.925
What These Numbers Tell Us: A San Jose-Vegas first round matchup? Sign me right the hell up for that. Those two teams slugging it out for a round would be unreal hockey and I’d stay up to watch them play in Incorrect Standard Time.
Along with potential first round matchups, allow me to present, Pat Damp’s Dream Scenario: CBJ takes the second wild card. The Penguins take third in the Metro. Despite loading up at the deadline, CBJ takes on Tampa in round one and gets BOATRACED. You’d love to see it, wouldn’t you? If not, Pens-Jackets first round and we dispatch little brother in five.
Crazy how the Islanders lead the division and two of the best goalies around. Wild how a Trotz-coached team has that going for them again.
The Week Ahead
Ready for a big week? You better be. It may be only three games but they’re all gigantic as we start the post-deadline run.
Friday, the Pens take on the Sabres in Buffalo while currently holding an eight point cushion. The Sabres fell off a damn cliff despite a hot start to the season. Two more points and putting more separation between the basement and the wild card is huge.
Know Your Enemy: Sabre Noise
The very next night, it’s off to Montreal to take on the Canadiens who at the moment sit one point ahead of the Pens, holding the first wild card. Much like the Islanders, this looked like a season that wouldn’t be worth a damn, but with Carey Price being Carey Price and pieces like Max Domi and Tomas Tartar working out, they’re in the hunt.
Know Your Enemy: A Winning Habit
Finally, the week rounds out with the Florida Panthers coming to town. Brassard was traded to Colorado for what was essentially a bag of pucks (draft pick) and they sit well out of the playoffs. They’re hoping things go south in Columbus and Panarin and Bobrovsky head their way in free agency.
Know Your Enemy: Litter Box Cats
No two ways about it, huge six points to bank for a stretch run. All very winnable. See you on the other side.
Thanks for reading, follow me (or tell me how bad this was) on Twitter @SynonymForWet.
