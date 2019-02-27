Western Standard Time Oscars Edition

Left Coast Sports

Left Coast Sports

By February 27, 2019

By:

It’s Oscar week and find out who Kyle and Ben bring a sports angle to Hollywood’s biggest night.

Find out who Western Standard Time names for Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, Actress and more.

Hint, you’ll hear DeAndre Ayton, Oregon State, Sue Bird, WNBA, the referees from the NFC Championship, the Oakland A’s and much more are recognized in the year that was West Coast Sports. They even have something for skating fans.

