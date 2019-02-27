Wizards rebound their way to rare road win over Nets

Wizards 125

Nets 116

February 27, 2019 | Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY

Every time you think about penciling in a loss for the Washington Wizards, they end up surprising you. Entering Wednesday’s action at 24-36, the road team seemed to have a slim shot of picking up their eighth victory away from home against the playoff-bound Brooklyn Nets. Well, think again. That is not to say the No. 11 seed Wizards are making the playoffs. Washington is still three games back of the plummeting No. 8 seed Charlotte Hornets, losers of 7 of their last 10. In a vacuum, the Wizards showed their potential despite the injuries and moving parts in a resounding win over a solid Brooklyn team.

All about the boards

This season the Wizards are 13-1 when winning the rebounding battle in any given game. In the Scott Brooks era of nearly three seasons, Washington is 66-26 (.717) when they outrebound their opponent in the regular season. This season Washington is the third worst rebounding team in the NBA at just 41 boards per game ahead of just Memphis and Phoenix. It is their biggest issue and they know it. Scott Brooks expected to have Dwight Howard grabbing 12 rebounds night in and night out, but that didn’t work out. Despite his infectious energy, Thomas Bryant was not a true rebounding force, which may have been a factor in Bobby Portis entering the starting lineup – that and the Wizards needing to get a better look at the soon to be restricted free agent. Portis had 12 rebounds in 26 minutes of play, while Jabari Parker led the way with 14. Trevor Ariza also pitched in a dime. Washington bullied Brooklyn on the glass to the tune of 57-41, a season-high in total rebounds for the Wizards.

Troy Brown Jr. still on a leash

Over the weekend, the rookie shared with Hoop District that he was surprised with his lack of playing time despite a solid training camp and especially after the departures of Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre. Since then, he has played in both of Washington’s games, tallying 18 minutes. In Brooklyn, Brown had seven points on 3-of-7 shooting, five rebounds, and two assists in 13 minutes of play. The 19-year old flashed at times with a three-pointer, dunk, and smooth mid-range jump shot, but is understandably still developing. To me, the best way to develop is to get live NBA game-action, there is no substitute. That Wesley Johnson is still getting 14 minutes a game for -16 differential, especially in a pretty resounding victory, is hindering Brown’s development.

All-NBA Bradley Beal?

For the 18th time this season, Bradley Beal recorded a 30-point game, which is already three games better than his 15-piece last season that was his career-best at that point. In the month of February, Beal averaged 30.8 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. If Washington had not gone a miserable 3-7 in the shortest month of the year, he may have been able to snag Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors. Beal is the 11th highest scorer in the NBA at 25.7 points per game. That is probably only going to go up with his high usage without John Wall. The locks for the six All-NBA guard spots are James Harden, Stephen Curry, and Damian Lillard. Others like Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving, and Russell Westbrook will also be in the mix. Can Beal beat out one of them for a third-team spot? Root for the Hornets to fall out of the playoffs or for the Celtics to really implode.

Next Game: Washington will travel north to reacquaint with their old pals, the Boston Celtics, on Friday. Hoop District will have in-person coverage of the matchup between two underperforming teams.