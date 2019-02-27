WWE News: Asuka's 'Fastlane' Challenger Revealed, Injured Top Star Cleared To Return, CM Punk vs Colt Cabana Lawsuit Update

This week on WWE Smackdown Live, it was announced that Mandy Rose will challenge Asuka for the Women’s Title at the Fastlane PPV next month. The bout announcement comes following Rose’s big win over the Champion in a non-title match at Smackdown in New Orleans.

Below is the updated card for WWE Fastlane, taking place on in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE Championship Match:

-Daniel Bryan (c) vs Kevin Owens

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match:

-The Usos (c’s) vs Shane McMahon and The Miz

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match:

-Bayley and Sasha Banks (c’s) vs Nia Jax and Tamina

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title Match:

-Asuka (c) vs Mandy Rose

Another Injured Star Cleared To Return

WWE Smackdown Live this week also saw the surprise return of Kevin Owens, and the shocking announcement made by Vince McMahon that Owens will be replacing Kofi Kingston in the WWE Title match against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, another injured WWE Superstar has been cleared to return to action, and that is KO’s longtime foe and tag team partner, Sami Zayn.

Zayn has been out of action since undergoing double rotator cuff surgery back in June of 2018, and as of this writing it remains unknown when WWE plans to have Zayn return to TV, or to which brand Zayn will return.

CM Punk vs Colt Cabana Lawsuit Update

Despite former WWE stars CM Punk and Colt Cabana winning their defamation lawsuit against them by WWE doctor Chris Amann, legal proceedings continue between Cabana and Punk as Cabana has filed a lawsuit against Punk stemming from the Amann lawsuit.

According to PWInsider, in the initial lawsuit, which was dismissed back in December and then re-filed, Colt Cabana alleged that CM Punk “acted with fraud, malice and oppression” and failed to pay the legal bills stemming from the Chris Amann lawsuit as Punk promised.

Since December, Colt Cabana has re-filed the suit, however, just this week CM Punk filed a motion to have it once again dismissed as Punk feels Cabana’s new lawsuit does not properly explain why the amended suit should continue in court. Punk’s motion also claims Colt Cabana’s new lawsuit has not “sufficiently claimed a breach or fraud in the amended lawsuit under Illinois law.” The judge presiding over the case will issue a ruling on March 15th.