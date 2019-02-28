NSAC announces Bones has two adverse test findings, three negative tests

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released testing results for Jon “Bones” Jones ahead of his light heavyweight title defense Saturday at UFC 235.

Two of the samples the WADA-accredited Sports Medicine and Research Laboratory (SMRTL) tested Feb. 14 and 15 had “adverse” findings, though Bones is still cleared to fight.

Bones passed three tests for the M3 metabolite, and another from this past Saturday is listed as “pending.”

That metabolite caused Bones to receive a 15-month suspension in July 2017, and traces of it were found in a test before UFC 232 in Decemeber, causing that entire event to be moved from Nevada to California. Nevada wasn’t comfortable licensing Jones without a hearing, which it wasn’t able to conduct before the event’s date.

The statement reads:

“On January 29, 2019, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) ordered professional mixed martial artist Jon Jones be subjected to random drug testing for prohibited substances. Mr. Jones has beencooperative with the NSAC and has submitted to multiple drug tests conducted by the NSAC, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA), and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Mr. Jones’ samples were analyzed by the Sports Medicine and Research Laboratory (SMRTL) who provided the NSAC with

investigative reports containing the… findings.

“Dr. Daniel Eichner, President and Laboratory Director of SMRTL, reviewed the above investigative reports and determined that they show no evidence that dehydrocholormethyltestosterone (DHCMT) has been re-administered. Dr. Eichner further provided that there is no scientific or medical evidence that the athlete (Jones) would have an unfair advantage leading up to, or for, his contest scheduled on March 2, 2019.

“The above analytical findings are consistent with the NSAC’s January 29, 2019 order to issue Mr. Jones a single fight license and, as such, the findings will not preclude him from competing on March 2, 2019. Mr. Jones will continue to be subject to random drug testing and monitoring so as to assure his continued compliance.”