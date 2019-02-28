Bearcats BlogCast: Road Worriers

In this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, Scott and Chris dive right into discussion about the Bearcats 2-0 road trip. While the Cincinnati squad did go 2-0, there were quite a few causes for concern in the narrow victories. Chris and I debate what all the close wins mean for the team in general, and what they could mean for the team as the calendar flips over to March.

From there, we discuss potential teams that the Bearcats could face in the NCAA tournament and our level of worry. Shockingly, we were not worried about Arizona State. Sorry, Bob.

As we kind of have to do since we have a podcast, Chris and I briefly talk about the Mick Cronin-UCLA rumors and if they have any merit. One of us is more worried about Mick leaving than the other, spoiler.

The podcast is closed with discussion of the upcoming AAC media deal. There is a lot of talk about what Cincinnati, and AAC, sports would be like on ESPN+ and if we would like it.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.