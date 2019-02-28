BREAKING: Bryce Harper gets massive record-breaking contract, will sign with Phillies

Superstar slugger Bryce Harper’s decision has dragged out long enough, and it appears he’s finally made up his mind — electing to sign with the Phillies on Thursday, according to reports.

The Phillies always seemed like the most likely destination, as Harper could remain in the NL East, and could ply his trade in a large city full of passionate sports fans, only hours north of where he began his career, in Washington D.C.

And he got paid — big-time. Superagent Scott Boras made sure his client got paid $5 million more than Giancarlo Stanton, making it the biggest deal in MLB history.

Bryce Harper’s deal with the Philadelphia Phillies will be for $330 million, a new record for overall dollars, topping the $325 million of Giancarlo Stanton, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 28, 2019

The 13-year, $330M deal for Harper will include an average annual value of $25.4M – the 14th-highest in major-league history. With no opt-outs, per @JeffPassan and others, massive commitment by #Phillies. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 28, 2019

It’s rumored that the contract will run for 10 years, which is what all the reports leading up to Thursday indicated the Phillies would offer.

This does appear to be the best fit for Harper, as he’s surrounded by both young and veteran talent, on a team that has cap space, and is building a legitimate World Series contender, with not many holes on the roster — similar to what the Nationals once had. Once the Phillies upgrade their pitching, they’ll be the total package, so don’t be surprised if they look to sign Dallas Keuchel (or maybe Craig Kimbrel next).

The Phillies figure to be a contender for years to come, and we expect them to win multiple NL East titles over the next few seasons, and beyond.