Danny Ainge says Brad Stevens is the least of the Celtics problems

As the Celtics season circles the toilet, fans are pointing fingers in all directions. They’re even starting to turn on Brad Stevens.

This morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Danny Ainge touched on his head coach (via Mass Live):

“There’s blame to share for everybody,” Ainge said during his weekly radio appearance. “But I will say this. He’s the least, by far, of anybody that there is to blame because I know Brad is going to be prepared and I know Brad is putting in the work to do whatever he can to help this team and fix this team.” “I understand that as troubling as it is for you and as troubling as it is for me,” Ainge said. “I’ve been there as a player, and it’s 10 times more troubling for them.” “I know Brad is putting in the work to do whatever he can to help this team and fix this team so that (blame) is the very bottom of the rung,” Ainge said this morning. “I know that he takes more responsibility than anybody in my opinion as to the success and lack of success. He takes ownership of things he needs to do better and so anyway he’s the least of the problems that we have on our team right now.”

I’m not questioning Brad’s work ethic or his ability to assume blame. I’m more concerned with his decisions and the results.

It might be time for another rotation change – with Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown coming back as starters. Moving Marcus Smart to the 2nd unit could shift the chaotic Terry Rozier off the ball and Marcus Morris could help with bench scoring.

During FanCred’s 4th Quarter Live on Tuesday night, Jermaine Wiggins called for Brad’s dismissal. Wiggie doesn’t think Brad is capable of managing egos. I countered.