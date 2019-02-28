Five Drivers Most Likely To Win The Pennzoil 400

This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will take to the track for the Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This will be the third race of the 2019 season, on the heels of Denny Hamlin winning in Daytona and Brad Keselowski winning last weekend in Atlanta. Coming into this weekend weather will be a slight concern as there is some rain in the forecast on Sunday.

Another topic of interest coming into the weekend is that of the new NASCAR rules package that the teams will be running during the race. Last weekend in Atlanta we got a small taste of the new rules package and the results were trending in the right direction. This weekend we should get a true look at what this new package holds and what it could mean for the rest of the 2019 NASCAR season.

Oh, and of course there is the fact that somebody is going to win Sunday’s race. Keselowski and Hamlin will be looking for their seconds wins of the season while the rest of the field will be looking to visit victory lane for the first time in 2019. Here is a quick look at the five drivers that are most likely to leave Vegas with a win.