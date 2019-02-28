Islanders fans throw plastic snakes at John Tavares, boo him mercilessly in return to New York (Video)

Islanders fans are among the most passionate fans in the NHL, and their loyalty/support for their players is matched by few other fan bases.

But just don’t cross them — or you might feel their wrath.

Former Isles star John Tavares learned that lesson on Thursday, when he returned to Nassau Coliseum for the first time wearing a sweater of a visiting team. Tavares and his Maple Leafs teammates went into the lion’s den, and man, they really got the “royal treatment.”

He was booed during pregame introductions, as you might expect.

Leafs hit the ice at the Coliseum. See if you can tell when John Tavares gets out there. pic.twitter.com/KypBZnzi0s — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 28, 2019

Fans also threw plastic snakes at him.

John Tavares gets plastic snakes thrown at him in his return to New York pic.twitter.com/HKKHVskZ79 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 28, 2019

Oh, and a jersey, too, on his way off the ice to the locker room.

Jersey thrown at John Tavares while he was heading down the tunnel after warm up pic.twitter.com/JvMsT1XuZI — Flintor (@TheFlintor) February 28, 2019

Let this be a lesson to other fans thinking about jumping ship. It won’t end well.