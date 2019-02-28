Islanders fans throw plastic snakes at John Tavares, boo him mercilessly in return to New York (Video)

Islanders fans are among the most passionate fans in the NHL, and their loyalty/support for their players is matched by few other fan bases.
But just don’t cross them — or you might feel their wrath.
Former Isles star John Tavares learned that lesson on Thursday, when he returned to Nassau Coliseum for the first time wearing a sweater of a visiting team. Tavares and his Maple Leafs teammates went into the lion’s den, and man, they really got the “royal treatment.”
He was booed during pregame introductions, as you might expect.
Fans also threw plastic snakes at him.
Oh, and a jersey, too, on his way off the ice to the locker room.
Let this be a lesson to other fans thinking about jumping ship. It won’t end well.
