Jake Arrieta sweeps floor in Speedo to celebrate Bryce Harper signing (Video)

Phillies fans and players are both super-excited to have signed Bryce Harper for not just the short term, but for, well, forever.

Harper signed a 13-year deal, which locks him up until he’s nearly 40. The Phillies are now a legitimate World Series contender, and the expectations will be high for them out of the gate, especially if they sign a big-name pitcher like Dallas Keuchel.

Speaking of pitchers, Jake Arrieta is apparently pumped that the team managed to land Harper. He danced and swept his floor in a Speedo around his house when news of the signing broke.

Jake Arrieta's getting the house nice and tidy for @Bharper3407 🧹😂 (via @JArrieta34) pic.twitter.com/Xb2CyxupDi — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) February 28, 2019

The sandals really brought the look home.