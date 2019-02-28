MLB

Jake Arrieta sweeps floor in Speedo to celebrate Bryce Harper signing (Video)

Jake Arrieta sweeps floor in Speedo to celebrate Bryce Harper signing (Video)

MLB

Jake Arrieta sweeps floor in Speedo to celebrate Bryce Harper signing (Video)

By February 28, 2019

By: |

Phillies fans and players are both super-excited to have signed Bryce Harper for not just the short term, but for, well, forever.

Harper signed a 13-year deal, which locks him up until he’s nearly 40. The Phillies are now a legitimate World Series contender, and the expectations will be high for them out of the gate, especially if they sign a big-name pitcher like Dallas Keuchel.

Speaking of pitchers, Jake Arrieta is apparently pumped that the team managed to land Harper. He danced and swept his floor in a Speedo around his house when news of the signing broke.

The sandals really brought the look home.

MLB, Phillies

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MLB
Home