Jason Witten signing more about Jerry Jones selling jerseys, merchandise—rather than Cowboys winning

NFL fans were shocked when it was announced that tight end Jason Witten was coming out of retirement, and that he’d be returning to the Dallas Cowboys for one final season.

Witten, after all, has a pretty sweet gig working in ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth, and let’s not forget to mention that he’s 36 years of age.

Not only that, he counts for a $5 million cap hit this season, so it’s not like this is a team-friendly move. Assuming Witten plays all 25 snaps per game, he’ll make $12,500 per snap, which is pretty good work if you can get it.

Tight end was one of the Cowboys’ biggest weaknesses last season, and we assumed the team would be going young there, in an effort to develop Geoff Swaim and Blake Jarwin, who flashed in limited action last season.

Clearly, this move was more about selling jerseys than winning, and is one of the reasons the Cowboys are among the most profitable sports franchises in the world every season. Team owner/GM Jerry Jones loves to win, but he values making money more, and this move is just another example of that. No other team would’ve made a move like this.