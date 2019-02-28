Major Update On Whether Batista Will Be Competing For WWE Following 'WrestleMania 35'

WWE star-turned-actor Dave “Batista” Bautista made his surprise TV return on Raw Monday night, and attacked Ric Flair during what was supposed to be The Nature Boy’s 70th birthday celebration. Following the attack, Batista called out Triple H, and a match pitting The Animal vs The Game is expected to take place at WrestleMania 35, however WWE has yet to announce the bout officially.

According to The Wrap, the match is indeed expected to take place, but the question remains how long Batista’s current run is expected to last, and whether or not he will be sticking around with WWE following WrestleMania.

“The person with knowledge of Batista-HHH at WrestleMania was not certain on the length of Bautista’s return, but thinks it would just be for the April 7 event at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium,” reads The Wrap report.

It should be noted that Batista just landed a role in the upcoming remake of the classic film Dune, and production on the film is expected to begin “early this year”, however the exact start date remains unknown.

In the past, when speaking about a possible WWE return, Batista has noted that he wants his final run in the company to be full-time, as he expressed particular interest in working non-televised live events, because be really enjoys the vibe of live events compared to TV.

Batista has also indicated in the past that a run in WWE, culminating in a match against Triple H at WrestleMania, would be how he wants his pro wrestling career to end, making it more likely than not that WrestleMania 35 might be the last time fans see The Animal in a WWE ring.

Batista has been reluctant in the past to accept a WWE Hall of Fame induction as he feels his in-ring career is not yet over, and he wants to go out with a storyline he feels makes sense, so the Triple H angle leading up to WrestleMania 35 might be the final program that sends Batista into the Hall of Fame in 2020, should WWE make an offer.

