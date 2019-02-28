MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 28/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Josh Emmett (13-2) vs Michael Johnson (19-13) – UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th

Ray Borg (11-3) vs Liu Pingyuan (15-4) – UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30th

Interim Lightweight Championship: Max Holloway (20-3) vs Dustin Poirier (24-5, 1 NC) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th

Eryk Anders (11-3) vs Khalil Rountree (7-3, 1 NC) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th

Montel Jackson (7-1) vs Andre Soukhamthath (13-6) -UFC 236 – Apr 13th

Ovince Saint Preux (23-12) vs Nikita Krylov (24-6) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th

Poliana Botelho (7-2) vs Lauren Mueller (5-1) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th

Boston Salmon (6-1) vs Khalid Taha (12-2) – UFC 236 – Apr 13th

Alexander Volkov (30-7) vs Alistair Overeem (44-17) – UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Overeem – Apr 20th

Krzysztof Jotko (19-4) vs Roman Kopylov (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Overeem – Apr 20th

Carla Esparza (13-6) vs Livinha Souza (13-1) – UFC on ESPN 3 – Apr 27th

Andrei Arlovski (27-18, 1 NC) vs Augusto Sakai (12-1-1) – UFC on ESPN 3 – Apr 27th

Jessica Penne (12-5) vs Jodie Esquibel (6-4) – UFC on ESPN 3 – Apr 27th

Court McGee (19-7) vs Dhiego Lima (13-7) – UFC on ESPN 3 – Apr 27th

Jim Miller (29-13) vs Jason Gonzalez (11-4) – UFC on ESPN 3 – Apr 27th

Alex Oliveira (19-6-1, 2 NC) vs Li Jingliang (16-5) – UFC on ESPN 3 – Apr 27th

Jessica-Rose Clark (9-5, 1 NC) vs Talita Bernardo (5-3) – UFC 237 – May 11th

ONE Championship

Featherweight Championship: Martin Nguyen (11-3) vs Narantungalag Jadambaa (14-5) – ONE Championship: Roots of Honor – Apr 12th

Strawweight Championship: Yosuke Saruta (19-8-3) vs Joshua Pacio (16-3) – ONE Championship: Roots of Honor – Apr 12th

Sage Northcutt (11-2) vs Cosmo Alexandre (7-1) – ONE TBA – May 17th