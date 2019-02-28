NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Eric Bledsoe

Hoops Manifesto

Feb 27, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) dribbles past Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles III (20) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Eric Bledsoe – Milwaukee (vs Sacramento)

26 points, 4 3PTs, 12 rebounds, 13 assists, 1 steal

It took a triple-double from Bledsoe to squeak past the Kings.

 

