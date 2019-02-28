Russell Westbrook gets into it with young Nuggets fan who pushed him (Video)

Thunder star Russell Westbrook was none too pleases with a young Nuggets fan who got a bit too close to the action during Tuesday’s game.

The fan was seated courtside for the game, along with his father, and he appeared to rub some salt in the wound after Steven Adams was called for an offensive foul. Westbrook was not happy about it, and he ended up near the young boy, as his momentum carried him in that direction. That’s when the kid gave Westbrook a push with one hand, which wasn’t really a smart idea. If you were MMA betting on this altercation, pretty much everyone would wager on Westbrook over a 10 year-old.

Westbrook was not happy about it, and he made sure to let the boy know about it, getting in close and having some words so no one else could read his lips. We’re willing to bet he cautioned the kid to not do it again, judging by facial expression afterward.

Lil kid pushes Russell Westbrook on the sideline….gets a talking to from Russ. pic.twitter.com/izDoL4ZacD — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 27, 2019

We’re willing to bet Westbrook made the kid regret his actions.