The Betting Window for March 1-3

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can come in a little too hot and a little too hard on your comic.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Tyron Woodley -190 over Kamaru Usman ($15)

Luiz Ortiz -2000 over Christian Hammer ($50)

Jon Jones -850 over Anthony Smith ($25)

Erislandy Lara -185 over Brian Carlos Castano ($5)

Johnny Walker -140 over Misha Cirkunov ($5)

Woodley and Lara are a couple of peas in a pod. They get it done, and they could give a fuck about the manner in which they do it. But I’ve learned to trust steadfast in fighters like them. They just get it done.

Ortiz gets the big money because Hammer is a solid second-tier heavyweight, and Ortiz, even at a …shall we say, listed…age of 39, is still a top guy.

Last Week: $ -66.00

Year To Date: $ -39.03

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.