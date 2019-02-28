The Undertaker Gets Emotional In New Shoot Interview Discussing His Wife And WWE Career

2019 has been an interesting year for The Undertaker despite The Dead Man not making a single appearance on WWE television.

The status of Undertaker going forward has been in question since he deleted mentions of WWE on his social media accounts, and announced he will be making an appearance at Starrcast II taking place over Double Or Nothing weekend.

Despite reports indicating The Undertaker remains with WWE and is on good terms with the company, Vince McMahon was reportedly not happy when he learned ‘Taker is appearing at Starrcast, and for the first time in his legendary career, Undertaker remains unbooked for WrestleMania 35.

The Undertaker recently returned for another interview with Pastor Ed Young of Fellowship Church in Grapevine, Texas, who ‘Taker previously spoke with for an unprecedented shoot interview during which ‘Taker dropped his carefully guarded WWE character and spoke as Mark Calaway.

During the new interview, Undertaker actually gets emotional and begins to tear up when talking about how he has always believed in God, but never lived his life for God, until he met his wife, former WWE star Michelle McCool.

“When [Michelle McCool came to WWE], there were two people she did not want to meet, Kane, and yours truly,” Undertaker revealed. “Terrified, [she] did not want anything to do with me.”

Undertaker went on to say that once he started a serious relationship with McCool, she told him she wanted him to be the man that she knew he could be, and it had nothing to do with being “The Undertaker.”

As for Undertaker’s WWE future, during the interview he spoke about not necessarily having much fun working the WWE events in Saudi Arabia last year, as the travel was very difficult, but The Dead Man did seem to indicate that he wants to continue wrestling.

It remains to be seen whether or not The Phenom will appear at WrestleMania 35 this year, but as of this writing, there remains no word on if WWE has any plans, in or out of the ring, for Undertaker at the big PPV this year.