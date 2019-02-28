Watch: Patrick Mahomes has great reaction to LeBron James' insane fadeaway jumper at Staples Center

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at Staples Center for Wednesday’s Pelicans-Lakers game, along with a number of other celebrities, and he appeared to enjoy his great view of the action.

At one point in the game, LeBron James drilled an insane fadeaway three-pointer from the corner, which entailed an extremely high degree of difficulty.

Mahomes sure appeared to appreciate it. He stood up and gave James plenty of praise after the shot went in, as you can see in the video clip below.

We’d love to have seen Mahomes throw a few of his signature no-look passes to James on the court before the game.