WWE News: Roman Reigns' 'Fastlane' Role Revealed, Injury Forces 'Raw' Rewrites, Becky Lynch & Rousey Shred Each Other On Twitter

According to local advertising in Cleveland, Roman Reigns is scheduled to team up with Seth Rollins in a Handicap Match against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin at WWE Fastlane on March 10th.

Additionally, PWInsider is reporting Roman Reigns has been added to advertisements for all Raw tapings through early May of this year.

Lynch And Rousey Shred Each Other On Twitter

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, who are expected to meet in a Triple Threat match for the Raw Women’s Title along with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, got very heated on social media today as seen below.

Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn’t come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you. pic.twitter.com/ap3Q6cBRP2 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 27, 2019

That’s what I’m trying to do dumbass. You hobbling around trying to be a ginger crutch ninja and taking fake prison photos in the hallway isn’t helping — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 27, 2019

Keep that F word out of your mouth and concentrate on getting better at this business instead of trying to remain above it. Looking forward to seeing you real soon. pic.twitter.com/i52k4sFh2X — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2019

F word? You mean “fake”? Fake like your non sensical BS “armbar” that doesn’t even work and just looks like you’re holding the dick you wish you had? pic.twitter.com/dr6OklYces — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 28, 2019

Huh, it *does* look exactly like one now that you mention it. pic.twitter.com/bHZfEGJRPF — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2019

Injury Forces ‘Raw’ Rewrites

As we reported earlier this evening, WWE star Tommaso Ciampa suffered an injury during a tag team match against The Bar two weeks ago on Smackdown Live in New Orleans.

Following the injury, which reportedly came when Sheamus fell on top of Ciampa after the NXT Champion attempted a Sunset Flip on The Celtic Warrior, Ciampa was kept out of action and did not compete on Raw this week.

According to PWInsider, Ciampa was originally scheduled to compete in a four way tag team match on Raw alongside Johnny Gargano against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Aleister Black and Ricochet and another team. However, when Ciampa was not cleared to compete, Raw had to be rewritten and the match ended up being Aleister Black and Ricochet vs The Revival.

The PWInsider report also notes that the injury is to Ciampa’s neck, and the NXT Champion has been dealing with the injury for about 4-5 weeks now, which means it is a separate injury from the one Ciampa reportedly sustained on Smackdown two weeks ago.

Ciampa’s current injury status could throw a major wrench in upcoming NXT plans, as Ciampa is competing in the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Johnny Gargano, and the team advanced in the tournament at the last set of TV tapings.

As for the future of Ciampa’s booking, which is unknown as there is no timetable for his in-ring return, WWE is said to be keeping all options open, and plans should become clearer in the coming weeks.