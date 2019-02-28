WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Injured, Paige On How Chyna's HOF Induction Inspires Her, Ricochet Reveals Interesting Diet Fact

The first official name to be announced as a class of 2019 WWE Hall of Fame inductee is the group collectively known as Degeneration X, consisting of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Sean Waltman, Billy Gunn and Road Dogg.

In a recent interview with The Mirror, WWE star Paige opened up about how Chyna’s Hall of Fame induction, which fans had been lobbying for ever since the passing of the groundbreaking talent, inspired her.

“My brother actually had the biggest crush on her when we were younger too – sorry he’s here right now standing next to me ha ha,” said Paige. “Yeah I was always a big fan of her work, she was one of the original anti-Diva looking girls.

“She was definitely different and I loved that about her. I just thought it’s about time really isn’t it, like she just deserves it.”

As noted, Degeneration X joins The Honky Tonk Man as the announced 2019 Hall of Fame inductees so far.

Ricochet Reveals Interesting Diet Habit

Retrobuilt Motors recently interviewed WWE star Ricochet, and during the interview, Ricochet revealed that despite his impressive physique, his top three foods remain Hamburgers, Pizza and Sushi. Ricochet also talked about enjoying the foods on a regular basis, which might come as a surprise given his very lean and athletic physique.

You can watch the entire interview, which also features Ricochet showing off his Mustang, in the video player below.

Tommaso Ciampa Injured

According to F4WOnline, WWE star and current NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is currently dealing with an injury stemming from his tag team match with Johnny Gargano against The Bar on Smackdown Live in New Orleans.

The injury came when Ciampa attempted a Sunset Flip on Sheamus, and Sheamus came down hard on Ciampa’s leg. As of this writing, there remains no word on the severity of the injury or for how long Ciampa will remain out of action.