WWE Officials Reportedly Unhappy With Ronda Rousey And Becky Lynch Breaking Script During Twitter War

As we noted earlier this evening, the online war of words between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch escalated significantly today, as the women of WWE prepare to do battle for the Raw Women’s Title, along with Charlotte Flair, at WrestleMania 35.

The online jousting match began when Becky Lynch posted her “mugshot” photos and called out Ronda Rousey after Lynch’s storyline arrest on Raw this week. “Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn’t come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you,” Tweeted Lynch.

By the end of the Twitter spat, Rousey resorted to using Becky Lynch’s real name, Rebecca Quin, and then proceeded to use profanity when threatening the Smackdown star.

Rebecca Quin, I don’t care what the script says, I’m beating the living shit out of you the next time I see you. — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 28, 2019

Becky Lynch hurled the final insult when she accused Ronda Rousey of going “full [Vince] Russo”, a likely nod to Russo’s historic use of worked shoot promos and segments in pro wrestling.

“Ron Ron, you still mad, Bro?,” Tweeted Lynch. “Just checking because you went full Russo earlier. Wanted to make sure you made it back okay.”

According to WrestleVotes, WWE officials are none-too-pleased with some of the unapproved language used by Lynch and Rousey during the Twitter battle. “RE: Rousey / Becky Lynch Twitter stuff this afternoon. The “word for word” language was not approved by WWE,” reads the WrestleVotes Tweet. “Don’t be naïve & think it was. Sure, WWE wants to drum up attention to the storyline via social media fued, but they certainly aren’t thrilled w/ some of the wording used.”

The Twitter spat even roused fellow Smackdown star Rusev to chime in on Twitter.

Ronda Rousey is like Charles Barkley …. not a role model. pic.twitter.com/XVR2bu3mLH — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) February 28, 2019

As of this writing, the Twitter feud has come to an end, but with Rousey and Lynch sparring on social media for months now, it’s only a matter of time before the two rekindle their online feud, but it’s likely the ‘Mania opponents will do their best to keep the language more PG if their previous comments did in fact upset WWE officials.