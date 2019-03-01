Bruce Prichard Addresses His New Role In WWE, Wife Of Hall of Famer Joins The Creative Team

At the end of 2018, Vince McMahon made the big announcement that a WWE shake-up would be taking place across all the company’s brands, and it saw the main roster call-up of several NXT talents, including Ricochet, EC3, Lacey Evans, Aleister Black, DIY and more.

It appears as if the WWE shake-up also applies to the company’s backstage personnel, as in recent weeks WWE has hired Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Abyss, Shawn Daivari and Shane Helms, and has parted ways with Hall of Famer Arn Anderson.

Another major creative signing took place this week and saw Bruce Prichard return to a backstage role in WWE at the Raw tapings in Atlanta. It was reported that Prichard would be returning to his old role of working very closely alongside Vince McMahon, and it all kicked off this past Monday night.

During a recent episode of his Something To Wrestle podcast, via PWInsider, Bruce Prichard addressed his return to WWE, and noted that his role in the company is not yet defined. He added that all of his currently scheduled appearances outside of WWE, including Starrcast II, and his podcast, will still continue as planned.

In related news, Dana Warrior, the widow of WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, has reportedly joined the WWE creative team according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Dana Warrior was present at this week’s Raw and Smackdown Live tapings, and was said to have offered input on the show this past Tuesday night.

WWE is looking to add more of a female perspective to its current TV product, and The Sheet reports her role could become a full-time job if the company feels the two sides work well together in a creative capacity.

Dana Warrior has been working with WWE as a brand ambassador ever since the passing of her husband The Ultimate Warrior following his WWE Hall of Fame induction.