Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Leederville Oval, Leederville, Western Australia, Australia

West Coast Eagles vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m.

JLT Community Series, Avalon Airport Oval, Werribee, Victoria, Australia

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

JLT Community Series, Memorial Oval, Ingleburn, New South Wales, Australia

Adelaide Crows vs. Port Adelaide — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Bundesliga

Matchday 24

FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS2, 2:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m.

Fútbol Central: Edición Bundesliga — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga: Best of February — FS2, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — FS2, 9:30 p.m.

College Baseball

LSU at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Columbia at Brown — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Kent State at Bowling Green — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

URI at Dayton — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Penn at Harvard — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Liberty at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (OH) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Siena at Canisius — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Dartmouth at Princeton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Yale at Cornell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

College of Charleston at Hofstra — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Northeastern — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

Drake at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Brown at Columbia — SNY/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at USC — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Stanford at Washington — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at LSU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Penn State at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at New Hampshire — NESN, 7 p.m.

Arizona State at Minnesota — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Minnesota-Duluth — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

North Dakota at Colorado College — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s College Hockey

Hockey East Tournament

Quarterfinal, Matthews Arena, Boston, MA

Game 1: Vermont at Northeastern — NESNplus, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Oregon State at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 4:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Oman Open, Al Mouj Golf Club, Muscat, Oman

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m.

PGA Tour

Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic, Omni Tucson National Resort (Catalina Course), Tucson, AZ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Golf Club (New Tanjong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

La Liga

Matchday 27

Rayo Vallecano de Madrid vs. Girona FC — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

El Clasico — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith — ESPNews, midnight

MLB Spring Training

Boston vs. Minnesota — MLB Network/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh (SS) vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona — Fox Sports Arizona, 3 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports West, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Milwaukee vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (SS) vs. Cleveland — STO, 8 p.m.

San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS) — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Francisco — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Hot Stove (season finale) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Practice — FS1, 4 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Gander Outdoor Trucks Series

Strat 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

Race — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NGOTS Setup — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Southeast/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto — ESPN/NBC Sports Northwest/Sportsnet One, 8 p.m.

Washington at Boston — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/NBC Sports California Plus, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Red Claws — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Drive at Sioux Falls Skyforce — Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Windy City Bulls — Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Wisconsin Herd — Twitch, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente Clippers at Salt Lake City Stars — Facebook Live, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Northern Arizona Suns — Facebook Live, 9 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Santa Cruz Warriors — Facebook Live, 10 p.m.

NFL

2019 Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Running Backs, Offensive Linemen, Special Teams — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at New York Rangers — TSN2/RDS/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG Plus 2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Islanders — NBC Sports Washington Plus/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg — Fox Sports Tennessee/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose — Altitude/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kvitfjell, Norway

Men’s Downhill — Olympic Channel, 5 a.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7;30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News (premiere) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Dubai Duty Free Championships: Semifinals/Brasil Open (Quarterfinals) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court: ATP/WTA (Abierto Mexicano) & ATP (Brasil Open) — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 a.m. (Saturday)