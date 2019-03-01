Gameday 64: Penguins @ Sabres

Penguins @ Sabres

KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

7:00PM Eastern – AT&TSN | SN | MSG-B

The Penguins travel to Buffalo to take on Jack Eichel and the Sabres on Friday night.

The Penguins got a huge road win against the new-look Blue Jackets on Tuesday night in Columbus.

The Penguins were somewhat active at the deadline, though nothing in the way of what looked to be strong acquisitions, perhaps the biggest headscratcher of them all being the acquisition of Erik Gudbranson. The lack of any production from him is a notable one throughout his career.

The deadline was certainly a mess, as GMJR didn’t really realize that you can’t re-acquire a player that you’ve dealt in a retained salary deal until one year after that deal. That’s pretty bad.

It will be Gudbranson’s Penguins debut. Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin remain out through the weekend. Chad Ruhwedel and Bryan Rust are out longer term with injuries sustained in the Columbus game.

Murray between the pipes in the front end of the back-to-back.

Guentzel – Crosby – Hornqvist

Aston-Reese -Malkin- Kessel

McCann – Bjugstad – Simon

Blueger – Cullen – Wilson

Johnson – Schultz

Gudbranson – Pettersson

Riikola – Trotman

Murray

The Sabres come into the tilt having fallen off the pace in the Eastern Conference, 8 points back of the Canes for the 2nd Wild Card. The Canes and Pens each have 74 points through 63 games, but Carolina holds the tie break with 33 regulation and overtime wins where the Penguins have 32.

They’re 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Former Hurricane Jeff Skinner leads the club with 36 goals, where Eichel paces them with a really #nice 69 points (22G, 47A).

Skinner – Eichel – Reinhart

Sheary – Rodrigues – Okposo

Wilson – Middlestadt – Thompson

Girgensons – Larsson – Pominville

McCabe – Ristolainen

Dahlin – Bogosian

Hunwick – Montour

Ullmark

Break the Sabres.

Go Pens.