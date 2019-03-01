Look: Photos of Larry Baer's beautiful wife, Pam, show Giants CEO is doing well

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer met his wife, Pam, at a birthday party in New York back in 1988, and they’ve now been married for 28 years.

They live in San Francisco, and have four children together. The two are active in charity work — Pam, especially, having co-founded the “Hearts in San Francisco” program in 2004, which is great.

What isn’t, though, is the video that recently surfaced, showing Larry throwing Pam to the ground at a public park, while she was screaming (watch here).

A few readers have requested to see more photos of Pam since that time, so we’ve got you covered. Check them out below.