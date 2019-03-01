Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

By March 1, 2019

Feb 28, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) reacts after the Rockets defeated the Miami Heat at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

James Harden – Houston (vs Miami)

58 points, 16-32 FG, 18-18 FT, 8 3PTs, 7 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

The Year of the Beard continues unabated.

 

