Tons Of WWE Star Salaries Revealed And Brock Lesnar Is Paid An Astonishing Amount Per Match

Unlike most major sports or forms of entertainment, the salaries of WWE stars are usually kept very private, and only a handful of times in the past several years have reports surfaced revealing how much money current roster members make on a yearly basis.

Revenue streams for WWE stars can come from numerous places, including base salary, percentages of merchandise sales, PPV bonuses, and in the case of stars such as John Cena, from projects done outside of WWE.

According The Mirror, the salaries of numerous WWE stars, including John Cena, The Undertaker, Triple H and more, have been revealed.

In what might not come as a surprise to many fans, current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is the highest paid talent in WWE, commanding a whopping $500,000.00 per main event match appearance. On top of that, The Beast makes a massive $12 million base salary.

Coming in second place is John Cena, who makes a base salary of $8.5 million, which of course does not count the money he is currently making as his career in Hollywood continues to flourish. Cena also makes $500,000.00 per match appearance, and gets a cut of his merchandise sales.

Ronda Rousey signed her WWE deal in 2018, and it is reportedly worth $1.5 million per year.

Below is a full list of base salaries for some of WWE’s top stars: