WATCH: Travis Scott, Kevin Durant recreate 'Sicko Mode' on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

Famed rapper Travis Scott teamed up with Warriors star Kevin Durant to perform one of his hit songs on James Corden’s popular show Carpool Karaoke, and it was as great as you’d think it’d be.

Durant took the wheel and was tasked with driving, while Scott just enjoyed being relaxed riding shotgun. It wasn’t long until they began rapping along to Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” and neither of them disappointed. They did some of Scott’s other tracks, as well as Rick James’ “Superfreak,” which was unexpected.

The two were clearly feeling themselves, and you can check out some of the highlights in the video clip below.

Let your super freak flag fly!

Watch the latest episode of @CarpoolKaraoke featuring @KDTrey5 and @trvisXX.

KD clearly is a man of many talents.