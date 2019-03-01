WWE News: Original Kofi Kingston 'Fastlane' Plans, Why ‘Starrcast’ Filed Undertaker Trademark, Dean Ambrose Status Update

Speculation regarding The Undertaker’s future in pro wrestling continued when last week Starrcast filed to trademark the phrase “Dead Man Talking.” The trademark lead fans to believe The Dead Man might be entering the podcasting game, but that appears to be untrue.

According to The Wrestling Observer, the trademark was filed for an upcoming Undertaker speaking tour, and The Phenom has not signed a deal to launch any type of podcast.

When Vince McMahon Pulled Kofi Kingston From PPV

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live saw the surprise return of Kevin Owens, and the even bigger surprise announcement from Vince McMahon that Owens will be replacing Kofi Kingston in the main event of Fastlane against Daniel Bryan.

According to Post Wrestling, Vince McMahon made the decision to pull Kofi Kingston from the PPV match sometime last week, and original plans had not been for Owens to return to face Bryan. As for Kofi Kingston, despite much fan outrage at Vince’s decision to replace him at Fastlane, The New Day member is likely to get his title shot at WrestleMania.

Update On Dean Ambrose’s Status

It appears as if some WWE fans might still be under the belief that Dean Ambrose’s impending WWE exit is a work, or that The Lunatic Fringe has signed a deal to remain with the company, as he is currently being advertised for events in April.

However, according to F4WOnline, WWE is not advertising Ambrose for any events beyond April and is standing by the assertion that Ambrose is on his way out of the company when his contract expires in April.

Most recently on WWE TV, Dean Ambrose teased a possible reunion with The Shield before he leaves the company, but with WWE focusing more on Seth Rollins and a returning Roman Reigns on Raw this week, it looks like WWE is preparing for Ambrose’s eventual departure even if The Shield briefly reunites.